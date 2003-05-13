Triple Anti-U.S. Suicide Bombings Kill at Least 90 in Riyadh

RIYADH -- More than 90 people died, including up to 12 Americans, in suicide car bombings blamed on the Al-Qaeda terror network that devastated three expatriate compounds in Riyadh, U.S. officials said Tuesday.

"We have counted more than 90 dead," one State Department official in Washington said.

"These are very preliminary numbers," he added, as a second official said the death toll stood at 91 and was expected to rise.

At least 30 and possibly as many as 44 U.S. citizens were wounded.

The officials, speaking to AFP on condition of anonymity, gave figures significantly higher than those released shortly before by the Saudi Interior Ministry, which said at least 29 people were killed- including nine bombers and seven Americans -- and 194 slightly injured.

"It certainly has all the fingerprints of an Al-Qaeda operation," U.S. Secretary of State Colin Powell said during a tour of a devastated compound housing personnel of U.S. firm Vinnell, which trains the Saudi National Guard headed by Crown Prince Abdullah bin Abdul Aziz.

"It was a well planned terrorist attack ... it was very well executed and it shows the nature of the enemy we are working against," said Powell, in Riyadh on a tour to push for Middle East peace.

"These are people who were determined to penetrate places like this just for the purpose of killing people in their sleep, killing innocent people, killing people who had tried to help others.

"This is criminality, terrorism at its worst, there is no justification in any way shape or form," Powell said of the first major anti-Western attack since the U.S.-led war on Iraq was launched in March.

Shortly after he spoke, the Saudi Interior Ministry announced a toll that included seven Saudis, seven Americans, two Jordanian children, two Filipinos, a Lebanese and a Swiss national, in addition to nine charred bodies believed to be the attackers.

Ten people were killed in the first explosion overnight at Al-Hamra Compound, two at Al-Jadawel compound and eight at the Vinnell Complex, the ministry said.