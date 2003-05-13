Cannes Comes Alive as Film Festival Starts

CANNES -- Cannes exploded into life on Tuesday as movie buffs poured into the French Riviera town for the 56th international film festival -- a two-week movie event of premiers and deal-making, reported Reuters.

Directors lining up for the coveted Palme d'Or award include old favorites like Britain's Peter Greenaway and Denmark's Lars Von Trier, and celebrity-laden cast lists have the paparazzi drooling ahead of the may 14-25 competition.

With an eclectic lineup of international films in the main contest, including strong entries from the United States and France, Chereau is bracing for a difficult time. "This is going to be 10 days of hard work. I do not, for a minute, underestimate the size of the task," the veteran film and theatre director said.

Some critics have expressed disappointment that a number of high profile films didn't make the selection in time and have dubbed the 2003 menu one of "minimum risk". Clint Eastwood's crime drama Mystic River is a main contender, while outside the competition, sci-fi blockbuster Matrix: Reloaded is the big Hollywood excitement.

As well as late entries and last-minute withdrawals, the festival has been dogged by security concerns and nationwide strikes on Tuesday that hit the airline industry and messed up travel plans. Many executives were not taking any risks --- they switched to earlier flights to avoid the chaos. Yet nothing could dampen the excitement as fans gather to watch crowd barriers and overhead lighting being erected around the famous Palais steps after the opening ceremony.