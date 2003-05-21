MP Denounces Political Statements at Chamber

A deputy from Tehran, on Wednesday denounced his fellow legislators for issuing politically-motivated statements at the chamber, stressing that such measures would only make the situation of the country more complicated.

In a pre-debate speech, Ali-Akbar Mohtashamipour said such letters could frustrate the efforts of President Mohammad Khatami and Parliamentary Speaker Mahdi Karrubi to resolve disputes in the society, adding that once there is further transparency, the deputies would regret for signing the statements.

"I am against such letters and statements that provoke the greed of the enemies of the country, and I urge the devoted revolutionary figures to seriously refrain from such measures," he said.