Iran Lifts Turkmen Women's Chess Title

ASHKHABAD -- The Islamic Azad University (IAU) representing Iran in a women's chess event in Turkmenistan won the title.

Competing in three rounds, the varsity team of Iran collected 5.5 points.

The men's chess team of the IAU finished runner-up in the Turkmen tournament as it collected four points.

Six teams from Turkmenistan and the two teams of the Islamic Azad University competed in the event, IRNA reported.

IAU's women players were Shirin Navvabi, Yerazik Khachatourian, and Fariba Alinouri and its men's side comprised Shentia Soleimani, Seyed Milad Mousavi, Navid Makvandi, and Mohammad Deljoo.

Head of varsity team said the level of tournament was high because five international masters and two FIDE masters had participated in men's category and 8 FIDE masters had taken part in the women's class.

Out of the masters, Navvabi of Iran was the sole FIDE master, added Hamidreza Samari-Khalaj.