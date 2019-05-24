Photos of Iran's recent flood on display at Cannes
An exhibition of photos of Iran’s recent flood under the title “Everywhere for Everyone” was opened at the Cannes Film Market on May 22.
A collection of photos depicting people and the Iranian Red Crescent in the flood-stricken regions helping victims of the devastation that occurred in the provinces of Golestan, Lorestan and Khuzestan showcased at the pavilion of Iran’s Farabi Cinema Foundation for the last two days of the market.
The event is cosponsored by the Farabi Cinema Foundation,Iranian Red Crescent Society and Iran's cultural attache office in France
