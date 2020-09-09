Wed 9, September

Hossein Dehbashi introduces nostalgic History café

TEHRAN – “Hossein Dehbashi”, an Iranian historian and documentarian, who is the owner of “Online History Café” talks about the newly-established place while showing it to the Tehran Times journalist on Saturday evening. Embarking on a historical journey is when you step into the nostalgic yard with a goldfish pond and potted flowers adjacent to an old brick building with colorful stained glass; inside the building, each part displays a historical item, from the headlines of old newspapers that covers one side of the wall, to the signatures of famous people, and 100-year-old banknotes.

