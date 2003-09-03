Iran's Exports of Handicrafts More Than $13m

YAZD -- Director of Iran's Handicrafts Organization Yadollah Tahernejad said here on Tuesday that Iran's exports of handicrafts since March 21, the start of the current Iranian calendar year of 1382, stood at $13 million.

Tahernejad who was speaking on the closing ceremony of Iran's National Carpet Conference stressed that the figure showed an increase of 138 percent compared to the same time last year.

He also said that the total value of Iran's exports of hand-woven carpets was expected to reach as high as $100 million by March 2004.

Tahernejad said Iran is currently producing 160 kinds of handicrafts, adding that 40 of which are exported to international markets, IRNA reported.