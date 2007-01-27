TEHRAN (ISNA) -- While 4.8% of Iran’s total area is overseen by the Department of Environment, 21 mammals, 18 birds and one major plant species are on the verge of extinction across the country, the World Bank’s latest report said.

As per the report dubbed World Development Indicators 2006, of the 158 mammal species identified in Iran, 21 species are facing extinction.

Indonesia, Brazil and Mexico have the most mammal species worldwide, namely 667, 578 and 544 species respectively.

It also indicated that of the 498 bird species in Iran, 18 species are threatened with extinction and of the 8,000 tall plant species only one species is on the verge of extinction.

Peru and Brazil have the world’s largest bird species with 1,781 and 1,712 species respectively.

Brazil has the world’s largest tall plant species numbering 56,215.

While the global norm for protected areas is 10.7%, only 4.8% of the Iranian environment (equivalent to 78,500 square kilometers) is under protection.