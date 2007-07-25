Kids honored for rights campaigning

The UN Children's Fund (UNICEF) and the State Ministry for Women's Empowerment recognized three Indonesian children for their work in campaigning for children's rights.

The Indonesian Young Leaders Award was presented on National Children's Day to Kadek Ridoi Rahayu, 16, from Gianyar, Bali; Asep Ramdhani, 16, from Bandung, West Java; and Joko Sukamto, 16, from Boyolali, Central Java. The three received trophies from President Susilo Bambang Yudhoyono during a National Children's Day ceremony at Ancol Amusement Park in North Jakarta. Each of the teens received a certificate from UNICEF and the state ministry, and $555.00 from Bank Niaga for their future education. Kadek Ridoi ""Doi"" Rahayu, who helped establish the Balinese Children Forum, said different points of views were not a barrier, but rather part of the beauty of Indonesia's diversity. Doi frequently visits Bali's juvenile detention centers and rural areas to campaign against child abuse and the sexual and commercial exploitation of children. ""Bali, as a tourism area, is susceptible to pedophile cases. Therefore, children must understand how to defend themselves,"" said Doi during the award ceremony Monday. Asep Ramdhani is a member of the Sidikara Children's Creativity Studio and distributes information on various issues, including reproductive health, to his peers working in Bandung's shoes industry. He also lobbies shoe manufacturers to give his colleagues a chance to take part in the studio's activities. Joko Sukamto, an art lover and a member of a culture group, educates people about children's rights through puppetry. He also established a clubhouse for children around Mount Merapi equipped with educational equipment and games. UNICEF Indonesia deputy representative Willem Standaert said the award was an acknowledgement of the work being done by Indonesian children. There were 81 nominees from 20 provinces for this year's award, which has been presented annually since 2004. Nominees must be under the age of 18, have promoted children's rights within their communities for at least the last two years and they have to be nominated by their groups or organizations. The selection process involved UNICEF, non-governmental organizations, government institutions, the media and children (Source; The Jakarta Post