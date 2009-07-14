Iran to lay out new media law

Iran has proposed a new set of media guidelines to ensure that any criticism of state affairs will not stray from objectivity in the future.

Head of Iran's General Investigation Organization Mostafa Pourmohammadi said Tuesday that the projected guidelines would by no means limit the influence of state media, but would merely ensure that future criticism is constructive and presented in a non-judgmental manner.The new media law came after state media became awash with provocative, insulting, derogatory, and defamatory reports following the June 12 elections.Pourmohammadi stressed that his department had stepped up efforts to strengthen law enforcement efforts in the country.“Adherence to the law is of such importance that for example we have even criticized the Parliament (Majlis) in the past for going against the law on some issues,” said Pourmohammadi.“When it comes to rules and regulations, each and every individual is duty-bound to go by the book,” added the former Interior Minister.Pourmohammadi also commented on the complaints made against the alleged use of government resources for or against candidates during the election campaign.“The use of state resources for pre-election publicity and campaign gains is illegal,” said Pourmohammadi. “In this regard, we have decided to refer a number of cases to court.”(Source: Press TV)