Report: Patreaus may shift to top CIA job

General David Petraeus has led the U.S. military in Iraq and Afghanistan, emerging from both as a military commander favored by politicians and the public alike.

The four-star Army general is expected to leave his post soon as commander of U.S. forces in Afghanistan, and NPR reports he may take on a wholly different national security challenge, as CIA director.Several NPR sources, including government officials, said Petraeus is being considered for CIA director, and would take the job if offered.Petraeus' ascension to CIA director would be one of many shifts expected to take place in top national security positions this year, as Defense Secretary Robert Gates announced he will be leaving his post before 2012.Current CIA Director Leon Panetta is seen as a likely replacement for Gates, NPR reports. NATO's current supreme commander, U.S. Adm. James Stavridis, is expected to become the Navy's chief of operations. Marine Gen. James “Hoss” Cartwright is expected to be nominated as chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff when Adm. Mike Mullen leaves the post in September.