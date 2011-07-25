When the tyrants of the world speak about false liberty and fake equality, they are greeted with claps and cheers. But when the oppressed and subjugated speak about liberty and equality, they are greeted with batons and bullets.

It’s been five long months since the people of Bahrain began taking to the streets to demand the ouster of their ruler, King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa. Neither has the government ended its inhuman crackdown on the protests, nor have the people given up their determination to attain their freedom.Since the protests began in mid-February, dozens of people have lost their lives, scores of activists have been arrested, and many more are still missing. In its desperate attempt to silence the protesters, the Manama regime has even abducted doctors and nurses just because they treated fellow citizens injured during the protests.The situation is no better for journalists, lawyers, and members of the opposition. In addition to violence, detention, and torture, the government has forced citizens to sign pledges that they will not participate in any kind of anti-government rallies.And the Al Khalifa regime is not alone in committing atrocities against its innocent citizens. Its friends, Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates, have also sent in their troops to silence the protesters.The U.S. and British governments are no better. The weapons the U.S. sold to the Manama regime last December are being used against the protesters. The UK has not only supplied weapons to the Al Khalifa family, it has also trained the Bahraini police to effectively suppress the opposition.And the German deal to sell 200 Leopard tanks to Saudi Arabia will only result in the loss of many more innocent lives.These tyrants will do whatever is required to retain Bahrain, since they know very well that a lot will be lost if Bahrain is lost.What is it that makes Bahrain so important? Oil accounts for about 60 percent of Bahrain’s revenues. Bahrain was the first state on the southern shore of the Persian Gulf to discover crude oil. However, its oil reserves are meager compared to its wealthy neighbors. Because of its limited reserves, Bahrain has been working to diversify its economy.Low taxation also makes Bahrain one of the best places in the Middle East to do business. Over the past few years, Bahrain has successfully transformed itself into an international banking hub, with many international banks operating in Manama. Along with international banking, Islamic banking has also grown greatly. There are about 400 licensed financial institutions, including 138 banks, 28 of which are purely Islamic, according to the Central Bank of Bahrain, which says assets held by the banking sector in Bahrain total $224.1 billion.Bahrain is a key U.S. ally in the region, and the past five months have given the Obama administration sleepless nights over its future. Bahrain is located in the area containing the world’s largest oil reserves, and a pro-U.S. ruler is necessary to protect U.S. interests. Bahrain also hosts the U.S. Fifth Fleet at a base that is home to 3,000 military personnel and which oversees the 30 U.S. naval ships and 30,000 sailors that patrol the Persian Gulf, the Arabian Sea, and the Red Sea.Bahrain may not be the most important U.S. base in the Middle East but its proximity to the Saudi oil fields, and of course Iran, makes it very crucial for the United States’ illegitimate interests in the region.The greatest fear of the hegemonic powers is that an Islamic system may be established in Bahrain. If that happens, it will give freedom and dignity to the people.However powerful the Al Khalifa regime may be, a 20-year-old poet has sent shivers down its spine.The people of Bahrain still have a long road to travel, and they haven’t attained their freedom yet, but they certainly haven’t lost hope.