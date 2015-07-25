Iran unveils indigenous MiG-29 flight simulator

TEHRAN – The Iranian Air Force says it has manufactured a flight simulator system for Russian-made MiG-29 fighter jets.

The simulator was unveiled by General Mohammad Bakhshandeh in a ceremony at Mehrabad Airport in Tehran, the Vazeh website reported on Saturday.Speaking during the unveiling ceremony, Bakhshandeh said the Islamic Republic has gained self-sufficiency in flight education.According to ISNA, back in April 2014, the Air Force unveiled a domestically-manufactured simulator system for French-made Mirage fighter jets with the capability to simulate flights in different weather conditions.The simulators have been developed to increase the Air Force pilots' accuracy and skills, improve flight safety standards and cut costs.SP/OSN