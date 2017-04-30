Bust of playwright Akbar Radi unveiled in Rasht 

TEHRAN – A bust of the foremost Iranian dramatist Akbar Radi (1939-2007) was unveiled in the northern Iranian city of Rasht on Saturday.

The director of Iran’s Dramatic Arts Center, Mehdi Shafiei, who was attending the unveiling ceremony of the bust, said that the plays by Radi highlight the contemporary Iranian man, his worries and concerns.

“Specifically, the Gilan region and Gilani people are part of the other works by Radi. He has paid due attention to local people and the local area in his works while they still remain national,” Shafiei added.

“However, our schoolbooks are missing the plays written by Radi,” he added.

He next paid tribute to the Rasht Municipality and the Radi Foundation for their honoring ceremony.

Radi’s widow Hamideh Anqa, as well as actors and stage directors such as Hadi Marzban, Maryam Motaref, Peyman Shariati, Hossein Mosafer Astaneh and Mehdi Hajian, took part in the ceremony.

“Melody of Rainy City”, “The Descent”, “The Fishermen”, “Death in the Autumn”, “Slowly with the Rose”, “Glorious Smile of Mr. Gil” and “Beneath the Passage of Saqqakhaneh” are among Radi’s praiseworthy credits.

RM/YAW

