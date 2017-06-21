Syria requested missile attack on Deir ez-Zor: Iranian MP

TEHRAN – The Syrian government had requested Iran to fire missiles at ISIL positions in Deir ez-Zor which took place late on Sunday, the deputy chairman of the Majlis National Security and Foreign Policy Committee said on Tuesday.

Speaking to ILNA, Abolfazl Hassanbeigi said initially the Syrian government was going to deal with the terrorists in that city, but preferred to ask Iran for help for certain reasons.

SP/PA

