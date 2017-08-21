Iran to play Congo in friendly: Report

Iranian media suggest that Team Melli will play a friendly match with DR Congo as part of preparation for the 2018 World Cup in Russia.

The Iranian football team have been scheduled to face Russia in Saint Petersburg on October 10 and it seems the Carlos Queiroz’s team are going to arrange a friendly match with the African team five days earlier.

DR Congo sit above Tunisia, Guinea and Libya in Group A of the 2018 World Cup qualifiers.

Iran have already booked their spot in next year’s World Cup as they sit seven points clear at the top of Group A.