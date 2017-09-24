U.S. fearful of confrontation with IRGC in Persian Gulf: commander

TEHRAN – The Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) Navy commander on Saturday boasted his forces’ military capabilities, saying even U.S. commanders fear any confrontation with the IRGC forces in the Persian Gulf.

“Their commanders and military experts have acknowledged the power and dominance of the Islamic Republic of Iran in recent years,” Tasnim quoted Ali Fadavi as saying.

The rear admiral added that Donald Trump’s recent anti-Tehran remarks show Washington’s frustration and anger over the growing power of the Islamic Republic.

MH/PA