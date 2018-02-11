Annual growth in agricultural sector projected to hit 3.8%

TEHRAN- According to the predictions made by Iranian Agriculture Ministry and the Central Bank of Iran (CBI), domestic agriculture sector’s value added by the end of the current Iranian calendar year 1396 (March 20, 2018), according to the fixed prices of the base year 1390 (ended on March 19, 2012), is planned to reach 450 trillion rials (about $9.5 billion), showing 3.8 percent annual growth.

The sector’s growth in the preceding year 1395 stood at 4.2 percent, Tasnim news agency reported on Sunday.

Iranian agricultural sector’s average growth rate during the past five years has been 4.7 percent according to CBI.

HJ/MA

