Tehran, Baghdad discussing rial-based visas for Iranian pilgrims

TEHRAN – Tehran is in the last stage of talks with Baghdad to replace dollar with Iran’s national currency, rial, when issuing visas for Iranian pilgrims who plan to visit Iraq during the Arbaeen rituals, Foreign Ministry spokesman Bahram Qassemi said on Wednesday.

“The negotiating sides of both countries are holding talks and consultations in this regard and the negotiations are in final phases,” Qassemi said, Fars reported.

MH/PA