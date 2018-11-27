NIGC supplies nearly 130 bcm of gas to national network in 8 months: official

TEHRAN – National Iranian Gas Company (NIGC) has supplied near 130 billion cubic meters (bcm) of gas for household subscribers and also power plants across the country during the first eight months of the current Iranian calendar year (March 22 – November 21), Shana reported quoting Saeid Momeni, NIGC’s gas distribution director.

“Since in the mentioned timespan the number of towns and villages newly connected to the national gas network increased significantly, the amount of gas delivered to different sectors has also grown compared to the previous years”, Momeni said.

According to the official during the mentioned period 55 bcm of gas has been supplied to the power plants across the country.

“As the second main consumers, major industries have also received 26.3 bcm”, he added.

Momeni also put the figure for the gas consumed by households, businesses and small-scale industries at 47.7 million cubic meters.

EF/MA