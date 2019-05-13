Monthly coal concentrate output up 33% yr/yr

TEHRAN- Production of coal concentrate in Iran increased 33 percent during the first Iranian calendar month of Farvardin (March 21-April 20, 2019) compared to the output in the first month of the previous year, IRIB reported on Monday citing the data released by Iranian Mines and Mining Industries Development and Renovation Organization (IMIDRO).

As reported, some 67,148 tons of coal concentrate have been produced in Farvardin of this year, rising from 51,492 tons in the first month of the past year.

Iranian mining sector witnessed some prominent growth both in production and export during the past Iranian calendar year (ended on March 20, 2019).

According to the data released by IMIDRO, the value of Iran’s minerals and mining industries’ exports stood at $9.226 billion in the past year.

IMIDRO data indicate that the steel products account for the lion’s share of the exports from this sector in the past year, with the value of $4.1 billion.

The organization has also reported that production of iron ore concentrate has increased 17 percent year on year as the country produced over 45.4 million tons of the product during the past year.

Also, iron ore pellet output has reached 6.3 million tons, registering a nine-percent annual growth.

Furthermore, production of copper concentrate in Iran during the past Iranian calendar year was five percent more than the planned figure.

IMIDRO data has put the country’s copper concentrate output at 1.18 million tons in the past year, which is 1.123 million tons more than the planned amount.

Meanwhile, Iran produced 276,575 tons of aluminum ingots in the past year.

Iran is one of the top 10 mineral-rich countries where 68 types of minerals have been identified so far, including the world’s largest deposits of copper, zinc and iron ore, which are tempting international investors.

