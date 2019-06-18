Projects underway to boost annual cooper concentrate output by 450,000 tons

TEHRAN- Projects have been already started for increasing the country’s annual production of copper concentrate by 450,000 tons, IRIB quoted Ardeshir Sa’d-Mohammadi, the managing director of Iran’s National Copper Company, as saying.

Production of copper concentrate in Iran during the past Iranian calendar year (ended on March 20, 2019), was five percent more than the planned figure, according to the data released by Iranian Mines and Mining Industries Development and Renovation Organization (IMIDRO).

IMIDRO data put the country’s copper concentrate output at 1.18 million tons in the past year, which is 1.123 million tons more than the planned amount.

Also as reported, National Iranian Copper Company earned over 100 trillion rials (about $2.38 billion) from the copper sales in the previous year, which was seven percent higher than the planned figure.

As announced by the directors of the company, achieving 150 trillion rials (about $3.57 billion) from sales has been targeted for the current year.

Meanwhile, IMIDRO has announced that production of copper cathode and anode in the country exceeded the planned amount in the past Iranian year.

Iran National Copper Company produced 247,300 tons of copper cathode and 313,700 tons of copper anode in the previous year, showing 15 percent and 21 percent rise, respectively, from the projected figures.

