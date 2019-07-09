Tehran hosting intl. doors, windows exhibition

TEHRAN- The 11h edition of Doors and Windows Technology International Exhibition of Iran (Do-Win Tech 2019) kicked off on Tuesday at the Tehran Permanent International Fairgrounds, IRNA reported.

The four-day exhibition was opened in a ceremony attended by the Iranian Industry, Mining and Trade Minister Reza Rahmani.

As reported, over 300 Iranian and foreign companies from different countries including China, Germany, Turkey and Italy are participating in this year’s exhibition to showcase their latest products and services.

According to the organizers, many knowledge-based companies and start-ups are attending this year’s exhibition and various specialized workshops are also scheduled to be held on the sidelines of the event.

This year at least six foreign trade delegations from Oman, Qatar, Afghanistan, Iraq, Turkmenistan and the Republic of Azerbaijan are also going to visit the exhibition to hold talks and negotiate with the participating companies.

Introducing the country’s potentials and capabilities in this industry, creating investment and trade opportunities, introducing worldwide innovations and advances in the window industry, introducing a competitive environment for the domestic and foreign companies, as well as introducing direct communication between producers and consumers, presenting new job opportunities and finding New export markets are some of the main goals of this exhibition.

Last year some 356 Iranian exhibitors alongside 54 foreign companies from Italy, China, Bulgaria, Spain, Turkey, Germany and the UAE participated in the Do-Win TECH show, which is Iran’s biggest event in the windows and doors industry.

