Iran puts ‘highest value’ on ties with Africa, Zarif says

TEHRAN – Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif said on Thursday that Tehran puts “highest value” on relations with African countries.

Zarif made the remarks after he held talks with the Senegalese president, foreign minister and parliament speaker in Dakar on Thursday.

“In Dakar, #Senegal, on fourth leg of trip after visiting the UN and the Americas. Held important talks with President @Macky_Sall, FM @amadou_ba_, and Parliament Spkr @MoustaphaNiasse on bilateral relations; emphasizing highest value we put on relations with African nations,” Zarif tweeted.

Zarif’s one-day visit to Senegal took place after his diplomatic tour to the United Nations in New York and three Latin American countries.

Zarif first attended the United Nations Economic and Social Council conference in New York and then travelled to Venezuela to participate in the Non-Aligned Movement’s ministerial meeting. Afterwards, he visited Nicaragua and Bolivia.

During his visits, Zarif held talks with top officials of the Latin American states, including presidents and parliament speakers.

In another Tweet on Thursday, he said, "On my way back to Tehran after fruitful diplomatic trip—to the UN in NY, attending NAM conference in Caracas; visiting Venezuela, Nicaragua, Bolivia, and finally Senegal."

NA/PA