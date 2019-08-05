Zob Ahan lose to Al Ittihad in ACL Round of 16

TEHRAN – Zob Ahan of Iran lost to Saudi Arabia’s Al Ittihad 2-1 in the first leg of the 2019 AFC Champions League Round of 16.

Alireza Mansourian’s team got off to a dream start at the neutral venue of United Arab Emirates’ Zabeel Stadium.

Zob Ahan captain Ghasem Haddadifar opened the goal with a curling left-footed strike from outside the area.

Just two minutes later, Luis Jimenez equalized the match after a cross from the right was deflected onto the bar and the ball fell to the ex-Chile international and he made no mistake in poking home on the rebound for a debut goal.

In the 72nd minute, Al Ittihad defender Ziyad Al-Sahafi sent a powerful header into the back of the Zob Ahan’s net to win the tie.

On Aug. 12, Zob Ahan will host Al Ittihad in Doha’s Grand Hamad Stadium.