Zob Ahan lose to Al Ittihad in ACL Round of 16

  1. Sports
August 5, 2019

TEHRAN – Zob Ahan of Iran lost to Saudi Arabia’s Al Ittihad 2-1 in the first leg of the 2019 AFC Champions League Round of 16.

Alireza Mansourian’s team got off to a dream start at the neutral venue of United Arab Emirates’ Zabeel Stadium.

Zob Ahan captain Ghasem Haddadifar opened the goal with a curling left-footed strike from outside the area.

Just two minutes later, Luis Jimenez equalized the match after a cross from the right was deflected onto the bar and the ball fell to the ex-Chile international and he made no mistake in poking home on the rebound for a debut goal.

In the 72nd minute, Al Ittihad defender Ziyad Al-Sahafi sent a powerful header into the back of the Zob Ahan’s net to win the tie.

On Aug. 12, Zob Ahan will host Al Ittihad in Doha’s Grand Hamad Stadium.

Related News

Tags

Leave a Comment

2 + 0 =