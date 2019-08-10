Over 58,000 visit Dutch show in downtown Tehran

TEHRAN – Over 58,000 Iranian and foreign nationals have toured a landmark loan exhibit from the Drents Museum, which is underway at the National Museum of Iran in downtown Tehran.

A total of 58,420 people have so far visited the exhibit titled “Dutch Archaeology and Art: Highlights from the Drents Museum” since it opened to the public on October 2, 2018, Mehr reported.

The show, which was scheduled to end on April 6, showcases 331 objects including stone tools, jewelry, and natural human mummies in three sections of archeology, pottery, and paintings, the latter is dedicated to artworks of the 18th to the 20th centuries.

The Drents Museum, which is located in Assen, in return, was showcasing some 200 Iranian antique items in an exhibit titled “Iran – Cradle of Civilization”. The exhibit was running from June to November 2018.

“Iran, Cradle of Civilization” is now on show at the Archeological Museum of Alicante (MARQ) in southeastern Spain, running from March 14 to Sept. 1.

Back in March, Harry Tupan, the director of the Drents Museum paid a visit to the National Museum of Iran, saying that he was thrilled to visit such a museum.

“I am very happy that I was able to visit this museum today and am excited to see these amazing historical works,” CHTN quoted Tupan as saying.

He also called for strengthening cultural cooperation between Iran and the Netherlands.

The Dutch museum also won an audience prize from New York’s prestigious Global Fine Art Awards on March 12 for its contribution to host such an enormous exhibit of the history of Persia.

