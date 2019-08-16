Industry ministry to revive 2,000 idle production units

TEHRAN – Iranian Industry, Mining and Trade Ministry plans to revive 2,000 idle production units by the end of the current Iranian calendar year (March 20, 2020), IRIB reported.

According to the deputy industry minister Saied Zarandi, the ministry has allocated 15 trillion rials (about $357 million) to this issue.

“Of the mentioned 2000 units, 1,338 are based in the industrial parks across the country and currently 400 of them are back into operation,” Zarandi said.

The official also said the ministry plans to support increasing the production capacity of 4,200 production units across the country.

Earlier this month, head of Iran Small Industries and Industrial Parks Organization (ISIPO) announced that ISIPO is following major programs in order to revive idle units and to help them to get back into business.

Speaking in a press conference Mohsen Salehinia mentioned some of his organization’s plans for supporting Small and Medium-sized Enterprises (SMEs), noting that the industry ministry is also fully supporting ISIPO’s efforts in this regards.

“Although the SMEs have the potential to provide nearly 900,000 job opportunities across the country, but currently 22 percent of the SMEs are idle and there are only 710,000 people working in active units,” Salehinia said.

ISIPO plans to help revive 1300 idle SMEs by the end of the current year [Iranian calendar year which ends on March 19, 2020], Salehinia said.

