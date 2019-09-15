Iran to hold exclusive expo of products in Sulaymaniyah in late Dec.

TEHRAN- Iran’s Trade Promotion Organization (TPO) will hold an exclusive exhibit of Iranian products in Sulaymaniyah in Iraqi Kurdistan from December 24 to 28, TPO portal published.

Holding this exhibiting titled Sulaymaniyah EXPO 2019 will be another step to expand trade ties between the two neighbors.

Iran and Iraq have been taking significant steps for boosting economic relations in the past few years.

The two countries are following up plans for increasing their bilateral economic trade to over $20 billion.

In early March, Iranian President Hassan Rouhani headed a high-ranking political and trade delegation in a visit to Iraq, during which the two sides inked several agreements and emphasized expansion of trade ties.

Less than a month after President Rouhani’s visit to Iraq, an Iraqi delegation visited Tehran to attend an Iran-Iraq business forum which was hosted by Iran Chamber of Commerce, Industries, Mines and Agriculture (ICCIMA) on April 7.

On August 30, the new acting head of TPO said Iran has dispatched a second commercial attaché to Iraq's Basra City.

Mentioning the country’s plan for increasing the number of commercial attaches in the region, Hamid Zaboum noted that considering the importance of Iran’s economic relations with the neighboring Arab country, a third attaché will also be send to Sulaymaniyah soon.

