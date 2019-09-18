Merkel urges return to Iran nuclear deal to defuse tensions

German Chancellor Angela Merkel on Tuesday called for a return to an international deal on Iran’s nuclear program as the only way to defuse tensions in the Middle East, Reuters reported.

Speaking at a news conference with Jordan’s King Abdullah in Berlin, Merkel suggested other issues which the West has differences with Iran such as Tehran’s missile program should be addressed separately.

“…there is also a long list of other burdens coming from Iran like the ballistic missiles program and its engagement in Syria,” she said. “In recent days tensions in the region rose and Germany will always be in favor of de-escalation and long-term solutions are only possible through a political process.”