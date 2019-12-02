Narges Abyar dedicates Tallinn festival’s honor to Iranian people

TEHRAN – Narges Abyar, the director of the Iranian drama “When the Moon Was Full” that won the audience award at the 23rd Tallinn Black Nights Film Festival in Estonia on Saturday, has dedicated the award to her people.

“I dedicate this award to the people of Iran, as this is an award I received from the people and audiences,” Abyar said after accepting the award.

“I have good memories of this festival. I attended the festival three years ago and I won the best director award for ‘Breath’ at the event,” she added.

“When the Moon Was Full” tells the story of a woman from Tehran who marries a man from an Iranian province near the border of Pakistan. Soon after, she discovers that her new brother-in-law is a religious extremist trying to recruit her husband for his bloody cause.

The true love story had its premiere in Tehran during February at the 37th Fajr Film Festival in February where it won the Crystal Simorgh for best film and Abyar was named best director.

In addition, the movie also won Hutan Shakiba the award for best actor, while Elnaz Shakerdoost was crowned best actress for her role in the film.

Photo: Iranian director Narges Abyar speaks after accepting the audience award for her movie “When the Moon Was Full” at the closing ceremony of the Tallinn Black Nights Film Festival in Estonia, November 30, 2019. Cast member Hutan Shakiba is also seen in the photo. (POFF)

