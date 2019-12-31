Fajr festival announces New Look competition lineup 

TEHRAN – Ten directorial debut feature-films will premiere in the New Look section of the 38th Fajr Film Festival, the organizers announced on Tuesday.

“The Night”, a co-production between Iran and the U.S. by Iranian-American director Kurosh Ahari, and “Skin” co-directed by Bahram and Bahman Ark are among the films.

“The Night” tells the story of a young Iranian couple who are trapped in a hotel in the U.S. and are threatened by some strangers.

“Skin” tells the story of a mother and a son, who try to solve their problems by using dark magic.

The lineup also includes “Silent Snail” by Behrang Dezfulizadeh about a woman who faces the dilemma of choosing between devotion and logic, “Enemies” by Ali Derakhshandeh about the loneliness of a middle-aged woman, and “Fathers” by Salem Salavati about generation gap.

Also included are “Slaughterhouse” by Abbas Amini, “The Plainclothes” by Amir-Abbas Rabiei and “Day Zero” by Saeid Malekan.

Successful documentarian Mohammad Kart’s directorial debut feature film “Butterfly Stroke” and Mohammadreza Lotfi’s “Reset” are other entries to the New Look category.

The 38th Fajr Film Festival will be held in Tehran from February 1 to 11.

Photo: A scene from “The Night” by Kurosh Ahari.

