Zarif: U.S. terrorist act ‘extremely dangerous and foolish escalation’

TEHRAN – Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif released a statement on the U.S. assassination of IRGC Quds Force Commander Major General Qassem Soleimani.

“Among the believers are men true to what they promised Allah. Among them is he who has fulfilled his vow [to the death], and among them is he who awaits [his chance]. And they did not alter [the terms of their commitment] by any alteration,” reads the statement, according to the Foreign Ministry website.

He expressed disgust at the American forces’ terrorist and criminal move to martyr the honored commander of the army of Islam.

“The malice and stupidity of American terrorist forces who assassinated General Soleimani, a hero martyr and a commander of the fight against terrorism and extremism, will undoubtedly further strengthen the tree of resistance in the region and the world,” Zarif said in the statement.

“The Foreign Ministry of the Islamic Republic of Iran will tap into all its political, legal, and international capacities to implement the decisions made by the Supreme National Security Council in order to hold the criminal and terrorist regime of the U.S. accountable for this blatant crime,” he added.

In a separate tweet, the chief diplomat said targeting and assassinating the “most effective force” fighting Daesh, al Nusrah, al Qaeda is “extremely dangerous and a foolish escalation”.

“The US' act of international terrorism, targeting & assassinating General Soleimani—THE most effective force fighting Daesh (ISIS), Al Nusrah, Al Qaeda et al—is extremely dangerous & a foolish escalation,” Zarif wrote.

He added, “The US bears responsibility for all consequences of its rogue adventurism.”

