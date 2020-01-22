TEDPIX, IFX climb on Wednesday

TEHRAN- TEDPIX, the main index of Tehran Stock Exchange (TSE) rose 5,202 points to 411,211 on Wednesday, IRNA reported.

As reported, 5.16 billion securities worth 34.375 trillion rials (about $818.4 million) were traded at this market.

Also, IFX, the main index of Iran’s over-the-counter (OTC) market known as Iran Fara Bourse (IFB), advanced 29 points to 5,287 on Wednesday, as 2.048 billion securities valued at 17.77 trillion rials (about $423 million) were traded at IFB.

