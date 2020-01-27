U.S. military confirms plane crash in Afghanistan

A spokesperson for U.S. Forces in Afghanistan has confirmed that an American military plane crashed in Afghanistan's Ghazni province, south of the capital.

An investigation was underway to determine what caused the military aircraft to crash in Ghazni province Monday, Col. Sonny Leggett said, claiming that there is "no indication" the plane was downed by enemy fire.

"A U.S. Bombardier E-11A crashed today in Ghazni province, Afghanistan. While the cause of crash is under investigation, there are no indications the crash was caused by enemy fire. We will provide additional information as it becomes available," he said in a tweet.

"Taliban claims that additional aircraft have crashed are false," he added.

The Taliban earlier said they shot down the plane carrying US military and CIA personnel, adding that everyone on board was killed, including high-ranking officials.