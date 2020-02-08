City Theater Complex hosts “The Soldier” on military life of Martyr Soleimani

TEHRAN – “The Soldier”, a play on the military life of Lieutenant General Qassem Soleimani, was performed in the courtyard of Tehran’s City Theater Complex on Thursday.

Written by Amir-Hossein Shafiei, the play will be performed at the courtyard of the complex for four more days during the 38th Fajr International Theater Festival.

Pejman Shahverdi is the director of the play, which is performed in three acts.

The first act is dedicated to Soleimani’s leadership of Iranian forces during the 1980-1988 Iran-Iraq war.

His role in the victory of the Lebanese in the Israeli 33-Day War of 2006 has been spotlighted in the second stage.

The last act of the drama focuses on the key role he played in the defeat of the ISIS terrorists in Syria and Iraq.

The Thursday performance was largely welcomed by the audience who broke into tears listening to the voice of Soleimani praying to God and begging for martyrdom.

Shahverdi himself, Mehdi Jadaki, Masud Kordi, Siavash Moqaddasi, Alireza Hosseini, Mobin Kabudvand, Aref Kavand, Arash Fallahifard, Ali Dehrizi and Meisam Kordi are the members of the cast for the play, which has no dialogue.

“The Soldier” is a joint production of Iran’s General Office for Dramatic Arts and the Islamic Revolution and Sacred Defense Theater Association.

Quds Force chief Soleimani was assassinated in a U.S. airstrike in Baghdad on January 3.

Photo: Thespians perform “The Soldier” in the courtyard of Tehran’s City Theater Complex on February 7, 2020.

