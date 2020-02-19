Iran, Kazakhstan to jointly build an industrial, commercial complex in Aktau SEZ

TEHRAN- Iran and Kazakhstan inked an agreement to jointly build an industrial, commercial complex in Kazakhstan’s Aktau Special Economic Zone.

As reported by the Embassy of Kazakhstan in Tehran, the project to construct the mentioned complex worth €15 million is aimed to facilitate exporting Iranian goods to Kazakhstan and Central Asia and vise-versa.

The complex will be located in a 5-hectare area on the Kazakh part of the Caspian Sea.

The agreement to build the complex was signed between SEZ “Sea Port Aktau” and Qazvin Chamber of Commerce during a visit of a delegation of officials from SEZ Aktau lead by the board chairman of the Special Economic Zone Bekbol Orynbassarov to Iran’s Qazvin Province.

As a follow-up of a recent meeting of the Ambassador of Kazakhstan to Iran Askhat Orazbay with officials of Qazvin Province, on February 18, a visit of the officials of the Special Economic Zone “Sea Port Aktau” to Qazvin was organized with a support and facilitation of the Kazakh Embassy in Tehran.

Within the framework of the visit a meeting was held with the Deputy Governor of Qazvin Province on Economic issues Issa Qobadi and representatives of the local business, a meeting was held with the President of Qazvin Chamber of Commerce Mehdi Bakhshandeh and the members of the chamber as well as site visits to the leading companies of the province and Anzali Port were organized.