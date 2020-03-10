Iran’s installed electricity generation capacity at 83.35GW

TEHRAN – Iran’s total installed electricity generation capacity has reached 83,350 megawatts (MW) or 83.35 gigawatts (GW), IRNA reported on Tuesday, quoting the Deputy Energy Minister Homayoon Haeri.

Speaking in an inauguration ceremony for several energy projects under the Iran A-B scheme, Haeri underlined the country’s advances in the electricity sector noting that most of the projects done in this sector are carried out completely by Iranian experts and engineers.

Iran’s total power generation capacity stood at 80,000 MW in the past Iranian calendar year 1397 (March 2018-March 2019), up from the 78,484 MW of its preceding year.

Currently, with a total generation capacity of 25,083 MW (nearly 31 percent) combined cycle power plants account for the biggest share in the country’s total power generation capacity followed by gas power plants generating about 30 percent.

The share of hydroelectric power plants is 19.87 percent while hydroelectric plants generate 14.8 percent of the country’s total electricity, the share of dispersed generation units is 1.5 percent and finally the renewable power plants account only for 0.79 percent of Iran’s total power generation capacity.

In early May, the energy ministry announced that the government plans to inaugurate 22 new power plant units with a total capacity of 3,933 MW in the current Iranian year along with upgrading and increasing the efficiency of existing power plants to add another 461 MW of new capacity.

EF/MA