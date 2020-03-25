IMIDRO revives 146 small and medium mines in a year

TEHRAN- Iranian Mines and Mining Industries Development and Renovation Organization (IMIDRO) managed to revive 146 small and medium-sized mines across the country during the past Iranian calendar year (ended on March 19), the head of organization announced.

Khodadad Gharibpour also said that more small and medium mines are planned to be revived in the current year, IRNA reported.

Saying that the motto of this year, which is “Surge in Production”, will double the responsibility of IMIDRO, the official said that reviving small and medium mines can create stable jobs and bring sustained development for the country.

Last month, IMIDRO announced that over 95 percent of its plan for reviving small mines across the country has been realized during the eleven-month period from March 21, 2019 to February 19, 2020.

Based on the mentioned plan, IMIDRO was going to revive 150 idle small mines across the country in collaboration with the Industry, Mining, and Trade Ministry.

Implementation of the mentioned program is going to create 3,000 job opportunities in the country.

IMIDRO head has mentioned this plan as one of the most significant plans of “Resistance Economy”, saying that his organization is strongly determined to carry out it.

The official has said reviving small mines stands among the top priorities of IMIDRO.

He said based on an MOU signed two years ago, 500 small mines were planned to be revived throughout the country in a course of five years.

Holding 68 types of different minerals Iran stands at the 10th place in the world in terms of diversity of its mineral reserves.

The country has over 60 billion tons of untapped mineral deposits, of which 40 billion tons are proven reserves, placing Iran at the 15th place globally.

