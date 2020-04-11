Cartoonist Alireza Pakdel’s new collection healing harms from coronavirus  

TEHRAN – Cartoonist Alireza Pakdel has created a new collection to heal the mental wounds inflicted by the coronavirus epidemic in the country.

Pakdel has been active as an Iranian cartoonist during the coronavirus outbreak and his new collection has been highly praised in Iranian and international social media.

“Social, political and cultural concerns of the cartoonists help them form a strong, enduring relation with society since the artists are born from within the heart of the society and are familiar with the current situation of the country,” Pakdel told the Persian service of IRNA on Saturday.

“The artists can remind the society of its ultimate condition through their art, through criticizing, enlightening and clarifying,” he said.

He added that he decided to produce artworks giving hope and good feelings to people in the current situation that people are dealing with due to the coronavirus pandemic.

“The world is battling the fears of COVID-19 and the loss and damages are almost the same throughout the world. I thought I would produce works to give hope and express thanks to the medical staff, and to help reduce the fear and anxiety which have been overwhelming the society,” he explained.

He added that he would continue producing cartoons these days because they have been hailed the world over, and have also been seen on social media and the media of many countries including Spain, Italy, Brazil, China, Russia and Colombia.

“I have received many kind messages from the viewers giving me more energy and motivation to continue,” he concluded.

Photo: A cartoon from Iranian artist Alireza Pakdel’s new collection on the coronavirus pandemic.

RM/MMS/YAW