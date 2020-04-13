Health more important than cup: Golmohammadi

TEHRAN – Persepolis football team head coach Yahya Golmohammadi says that the public health is far more important than concluding the current campaign but they deserve to win the title.

The Iranian sports events are postponed until the further notice due to novel coronavirus.

Persepolis lead the Iran league by 10 points before football was brought to a halt by the spread of the covid-19 in Iran.

“The health of people is more important than everything. The matches will have to resume if things are 100% safe. If we have to wait a little longer, we must do so but I don’t know why some people are in a hurry to finish the league. I recommend them let FIFA and AFC decide about the competition,” Golmohammadi said.

“Our fans are the most important thing and no title is worth risking a single life, no questions asked. We are not going to lift a metal cup and our priority is to satisfy our fans, this is what we want and it is more valuable than winning 10 titles,” he added.

“Persepolis deserve to win the title but we wait for what the Committee of Coronavirus Combat and Prevention Headquarters decides about the competitions,” Golmohammadi concluded.

Persepolis are seeking to win Iran Professional League for the fourth time in a row.