Actor Mohammad-Ali Keshavarz celebrates 90th birthday by donating memorabilia to film museum

TEHRAN – The legendary actor Mohammad-Ali Keshavarz donated memorabilia to the Film Museum of Iran on his 90th birthday anniversary on Tuesday, the museum has announced.

A handwritten letter from his late friend, stage director and playwright Hamid Samandarian, is a highlight of the collection.

Some of his certificates and the obituary of Shaban Ostadkhani (Ostokhuni), the villain whose role he played in Ali Hatami’s acclaimed TV series “Hezardastan”, are also among the donated items.

The contracts for several films and TV series in which he has acted, including “Mirza Noruz Shoes”, “Dear Uncle Napoleon”, “Sarbedaran” and “Sadeq Kordeh”, are also in the collection.

Also included are his ring, pen, eyeglasses, fountain pen, hat and several other items.

A life-sized statue of the actor is due to be set up in the hall of the museum this year.

“What keeps hope and smiles alive in these hard days are the everlasting scenes of kindness and sympathy,” he wrote in a statement for his birthday.

“The scenes are seen in every corner of this country and make the spirits fly. This sympathy, this kindness and this solidarity will help us get through this hard passage. There are better days to come,” he added.

Born in 1930 in Isfahan, Keshavarz began his stage acting career in 1948 and entered the world of cinema with “Night of the Hunchback” by Farrokh Ghaffari in 1964.

He has so far acted in many famous hits including “Mother”, “Hezardastan” “Kamalolmolk” and “Delshodegan” by Ali Hatami, as well as “Under the Olive Trees” by Abbas Kiarostami.

Keshavarz also played the role of Shakkur in “Caravans”, a 1978 Iranian-American film directed by James Fargo based on the novel by James Michener. The movie was shot in Iran and the Mexican-American actor Anthony Quinn had acted in the movie, playing the role of Zulffiqar.

Photo: Actor Mohammad-Ali Keshavarz poses for a photo with his 90th birthday cake.

