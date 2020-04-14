Analyst says Ashraf Ghani should reach an agreement with Abdullah Abdullah

TEHRAN - Nozar Shafiei, an expert on international affairs, has said that Ashraf Ghani has no way but to reach an agreement with Abdullah Abdullah.

“If he [Ghani] does not understand this situation, continuation of developments will be harmful to him,” he told ISNA in an interview published on Tuesday.

He said that situation in Afghanistan is volatile and peace process in the country has been endangered.

Pointing to Abdullah’s plan to end political crisis in the country, he said that Ghani should not consider himself as an undisputed power.

“Afghanistan is a country in which there are ethnic competition and entering the world of politics in such a society is like moving on razor’s edge,” he said.

Afghanistan has been facing a political crisis since last September’s presidential elections. The Election Commission announced that Ghani won the presidential election but Abdullah has also proclaimed himself winner.

According to Tolo News, sources close to Abdullah said that he has made his final decisions about ending the political crisis and that he is preparing the final draft of his plan.

The sources added that Abdullah is seeking a decision-making leadership role in the peace process, but he wants all decisions regarding peace to be made collectively within the reconciliation council.

Abdullah’s aides will hold their final discussions to finalize Abdullah’s proposed plan, according to sources.

Officials from the Presidential Palace and the Sapidar Palace are optimistic that the political tension may end soon.

“It will be a nice step if Mr. Abdullah works on the peace process. We see it as a good omen. It will be in the country’s favor if President Ghani reaches an agreement with the Stability and Convergence team,” said Mohammad Karim Azimi, an analyst.

The sources also said that Abdullah has asked for a 50% share in the cabinet and for the authority to appoint governors in provinces where he had more votes in last year’s presidential elections.

Abdullah will propose the deal as a political agreement, the sources said.

Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif discussed the political crisis in Afghanistan and the latest developments in the country with his Turkish, Russian and Qatari counterparts in separate phone calls on Monday.

The chief diplomats also discussed the ongoing peace talks between the Afghan government and the Taliban.

During a phone conversation on Sunday with Afghan acting foreign minister Mohammad Haneef Atmar, Zarif highlighted the necessity of unity among various Afghan groups.

Also, in separate phone conversations with Ghani and Abdullah on April 7, Zarif expressed Tehran’s support for dialogue between rival factions.

Zarif emphasized that the political structure has provided the ground for peace and national reconciliation in Afghanistan. He also reaffirmed Iran’s support for dialogue between rival groups with the participation of all political groups within the framework of the country’s constitution, the Foreign Ministry reported.

The Iranian and Afghan officials discussed issues of mutual interest, the latest political conditions in Afghanistan, the disputes that have followed the presidential election in the country, the peace negotiations, the intra-Afghan talks, and bilateral cooperation in the fight against coronavirus.

Ghani and Abdullah expressed gratitude to Iran for its support, and welcomed Tehran’s readiness to help settle political problems in Afghanistan.

NA/PA