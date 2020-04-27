No way but to resume the league: Majid Jalali

TEHRAN - Majid Jalali, head coach of Gol Gohar Sirjan Football Club, believes that there is no other way but to resume the Iran Professional League (IPL) matches.

Gol Gohar are in the 13th place in the table, three points above the relegation zone.

Before the football season was halted by coronavirus pandemic, the Sirjan-based team were on an unbeaten run, stretching back to the end of December, whit three draws and three wins, including their 1-0 win against the league’s giants Esteghlal.

Asked about the impact of coronavirus crisis on football, Jalali answered: “How sport, in particular football, might recover post-corona is important, as well as interesting issue to consider in the near future.”

“But for now, we should think about the problems that we face during this chaos. The competition calendars in all sports events have been changed. All countries will suffer from this situation, even if they want to continue playing football. And the most critical damage is that we must get ready for a drop in the quality of the games.

“To get football back would be excellent as we all attempt to heal from the damage that coronavirus crisis has inflicted upon the world and our country, but it wouldn’t be the football that we’re used to. The number of injuries will increase, and we will probably face some unusual damages to players as they are sitting at home for a long time,” Jalali said in an exclusive interview with Tehran Times.

He has managed several clubs in Iran, namely Pas, Saba Battery, Foolad, and also national football teams at youth levels.

“The most crucial point that we should take into account is to take steps to make sure that the problems caused by the crisis in the current football season will not affect the next season of the league.”

The 63-year-old coach is hopeful his team can pick up from where they left off when the season resumes: “Training every day is very competitive, and the players will be missing that, but we have been monitoring everything from the players’ fitness and their weight and nutrition during lockdown condition. We were on a good run, and the suspension of the tournament was not in our favor.”

He believes that the country’s plans to continue the sports events will be announced soon: “The league will be resumed. There is no other way. Anything other than that requires making tough decisions. In my opinion, we can start the competitions after the holy month of Ramadan, and the teams can move to training in groups by next week.”