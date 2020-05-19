Persepolis coach Golmohammadi happy for football resumption

TEHRAN - Yahya Golmohammadi, head coach of Persepolis football team, has expressed his happiness on the resumption of the Iran Professional League (IPL) matches.

“I am a football coach and I have played football for many years as well. The suspension of football due to the coronavirus outbreak forced us to stay at home for about three months. Now, we are happy that football will start again and we respect this decision,” Golmohammadi said.

The Iran Professional League will resume on June 18, the Iran Football League Organization announced on Monday.

All sports activities in Iran were suspended on March 11, following the outbreak of the COVID-19 coronavirus. The season was halted with nine rounds remaining.

According to the announcement, the teams can start their training on Saturday.

Golmohammadi believes that that football can stimulate social vitality.

“Considering the coronavirus situation, there are many risky jobs in the community. We know the virus is still in our country and all over the world. But we cannot stop football more than this. Can anyone guarantee that the virus will be eradicated after a few more months? Personally, I have no job other than football and thus no other way to earn money.

“Football causes society to regain its vibrancy. It is difficult to train, play and travel in this situation, but health and safety protocols and guidelines can be effective and decrease the risks,” he said.

Persepolis were leading the standings on 47 points with Sepahan and Tractor 10 behind.

“It is good that we hold such lead at the IPL table and that we have played with the top teams in the table and got good results, but nothing is guaranteed in football and we cannot say that we are champions,” the head coach of Persepolis added.