Rice planting starts at paddy fields in Mazandaran

Photos depict rice seedlings freshly planted at paddy fields, which are sandwiched between green hills in Zirab county, northern Mazandaran province, May 24, 2020.

Iranian farmers start planting rice on southern Caspian-Sea fields in the second Iranian calendar month of Ordibehesht (April-May).

Some 2.9 million tons of rice were harvested in the country during the past Iranian calendar year of 1398 (ended on March 19), according to the Agriculture Ministry.

The fragrance of Iranian rice is distinct worldwide. The Iranian method of rice cooking is very different from those of other countries across the globe. It may seem to be a bit long and detailed, but the key tradition in the Iranian culinary is patience as many Iranians believe that making good food is an art.

Rice cooking in Iran also has a few tricks that you won’t find in other rice-loving nations. There are washing, boiling, draining, and finally steaming methods to cook your rice perfectly. For example, Iranians generally cover their rice with a damkoni (a fitted fabric pot-lid cover) when steaming it to prevent the vapor from escaping. Persian rice is best served immediately right out of the pot when it is still hot and buttery.

The average area under rice cultivation in the country in the past three years was about 605,000 hectares, of which 70 percent is concentrated in northern Gilan and Mazandaran provinces.

