Advisor rejects Guterres’ report on Aramco incident

TEHRAN — The parliament speaker’s special aide for international affairs rejects as “baseless” the UN secretary general’s report claiming that the missiles that hit the Saudi Aramco where of Iranian origin.

“The UN Sec report claiming missiles hit Saudi Aramco w/Iranian origin is a politicized move & baseless allegation,” Hossein Amir-Abdollahian tweeted on Sunday.

“Roots of regional insecurity must be sought in Tel Aviv, Riyadh bahavior,” he wrote. “#Iran has the most constructive role in establishing regional & global sustainable security.”

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres told the Security Council in a report seen by Reuters on Thursday that cruise missiles used in several attacks on oil facilities and an international airport in Saudi Arabia in November 2019 and February 2020 had been of “Iranian origin”.

He also said the “items may have been transferred in a manner inconsistent” with Security Council Resolution 2231, which enshrines the international nuclear deal – officially known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) – signed between Iran and world powers in 2015.

Guterres said in his report that the United Nations had examined the debris of weapons used in the attacks on an oil facility in Afif in May, the Abha international airport in June and August, and the Aramco oil facilities in Khurais and Abqaiq in September.

Tehran says the allegations were leveled under political pressure from the U.S. and Saudi regimes.

In a statement on Friday, Iran’s Foreign Ministry expressed deep concern over the abuse of the UN Secretariat for political purposes.

“While the Secretariat has treated with utmost tolerance and leniency towards these violations so far, it is now surprisingly engaged with an issue in which it has no authority to point out highly technical and legal findings, and its so-called technical report is in no way in line with the practical arrangements of the United Nations Security Council Resolution 2231 to perform its functions,” the statement read.

“Levelling accusations against other states using self-created processes and arbitrary procedures is a dangerous heresy, which is not accepted by the international community,” the Foreign Ministry warned.

Iran’s ambassador to the United Nations Majid Takht-Ravanchi also condemned the report, saying it has been made under political pressure from the U.S.

Iran rejects allegations in the UN Secretariat report, including the “Iranian origin” of the arms, Takht-Ravanchi said via Twitter on Friday.

“UN Secretariat lacks capacity, expertise & knowledge to conduct investigations,” Takht-Ravanchi wrote.

“Seems the US—with its history of Iran-bashing—sits in the driver’s seat to shape UN ‘assessments’,” he added.

