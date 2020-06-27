TEDPIX gains 46,822 points on Saturday

TEHRAN- TEDPIX, the main index of Tehran Stock Exchange (TSE), climbed 46,822 points to 1.466 on Saturday, IRNA reported.

TEDPIX has risen 190,000 points during the past Iranian calendar week (ended on Friday).

As reported, the index stood at 1.419 million points, showing a 15-percent weekly increase.

TEDPIX has also climbed 28.77 percent in the past Iranian calendar month (April 21-June 20) from its preceding month.

The index gained 283,868 points to 1,270,627 during the past month.

Although, the value of trades at the TSE, which is Iran’s major stock exchange, fell 31 percent in the past month.

Some 166.408 billion securities were traded through 22.416 million deals at this market, which shows a 22 percent drop in the number of securities and a 26 percent fall in the number of deals.

In a press conference on Monday, the head of Iran’s Securities and Exchange Organization (SEO) announced that the amount of liquidity absorbed by Iran’s capital market has reached 500 trillion rials (about $12 billion) during the first quarter of the current Iranian calendar year (March 20-June 20).

Hasan Qalibaf-Asl also said, “It is while the total amount of liquidity entered into this market stood at 300 trillion rials (about $7.14 billion) during the past year.”

MA/MA