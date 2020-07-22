TPO holds meeting of Commodity-Country Desk on trade with UAE

TEHRAN - Iran’s Trade Promotion Organization (TPO) held a meeting of its Commodity-Country Desk on trade with the United Arab Emirates (UAE) on Tuesday, TPO website published.

Participated by TPO Head Hamid Zadboum, the meeting was aimed at discussing the ways for increasing exports of agricultural products to the UAE.

As announced by the director-general of TPO’s office of Arabian and African countries, the value of Iran’s exports to the United Arab Emirates has increased eight percent during the first quarter of the current Iranian calendar year (March 20-June 20) compared to the first quarter of the past year.

Farzad Piltan said that Iran has exported commodities worth about $1 billion to the UAE during the first three months of this year.

The official also said that Iran’s quarterly export of products to the UAE has experienced a 40-percent growth in terms of weight to stand at 3.4 million tons.

Iran and the United Arab Emirates resumed bilateral trade exchange via sea, Fars news agency reported on June 5, quoting the ports affairs director of Iran’s Ports and Maritime Organization (PMO).

Ravanbakhsh Behzadian said that maritime trade between Iran and the UAE had been halted since the outbreak of the coronavirus epidemic.

"According to the new health guidelines and protocols, these business communications have resumed between the two countries," he added.

Increasing non-oil exports to the neighboring countries is one of the major plans that the Iranian government is pursuing in the current Iranian calendar year (began on March 20).

MA/MA