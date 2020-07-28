Taremi named Rio Ave’s Player of the Month

TEHRAN – Mehdi Taremi was named the Rio Ave’s Player of the Month for July.

The Iranian forward scored twice in the Primeira Liga’s last match against Boavista.

He had also netted a brace against Santa Clara last week.

Taremi was chosen among the Primeira Liga’s top three goalscorers along with Benfica players Carlos Vinicíus and Pizzi, netting 18 goals.

Rio Ave completed the Primeira Liga’s top five in the ever-evolving tussle for the final qualifying spot for Europa League football, taking advantage of FC Famalicão’s 3-3 draw to Marítimo to leapfrog the former with a 2-0 win against Boavista.

The Iran star has been linked with Portuguese giants Porto and Benfica.