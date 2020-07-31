Mehdi Taremi among Primeira Liga top 10

TEHRAN – Following eye-catching performance in his debut season in Primeira Liga, Mehdi Taremi has been chosen as the eighth player in the 2019-20 season.

He was earlier named the Rio Ave’s Player of the Month for July after shining in two matches against Boavista and Santa Clara.

Taremi was chosen among the Primeira Liga’s top three goalscorers along with Benfica players Carlos Vinicíus and Pizzi, netting 18 goals.

The Iranian international forward helped Rio Ave complete the Primeira Liga’s top five in the ever-evolving tussle for the final qualifying spot for Europa League football.

The top 10 in 2019-20

1st - Pizzi (Benfica) - Midfielder - 139 points

2nd - Vinícius (Benfica) - Forward - 133 points

3rd - Paulinho (Sp. Braga) - Forward - 127 points

4th - Ricardo Horta (Sp. Braga) - Forward - 124 points

5th - Otávio (FC Porto) - Midfielder - 121 points

6th - Alex Telles (FC Porto) - Defender - 111 points

7th - Pedro Gonçalves (Famalicão) - Midfielder - 111 points

8th - Mehdi Taremi (Rio Ave) - Forward - 110 points

9th - Rúben Dias (Benfica) – Defender - 109 points

10th - Kraev (Gil Vicente) - Midfielder - 102 points